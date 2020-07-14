Mary E. Beagle Ayers
New Sewickley Township
Mary E. Beagle Ayers, 88, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away July 13, 2020, in Brighton Rehab. and Wellness Center.
She was born April 15, 1932, in Rochester, daughter to the late Earl and Mary Giles Kilpatrick. She was a housewife and also was an employee of various companies in Beaver County. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of a Canasta Club with her high school friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley M. Beagle Sr. in 1995 and her second husband, Clarence "Rusty" Ayers. She was also preceded in death by one son, Wesley M. Beagle Jr. in 2018 and a sister, Gertrude Beagle.
Mary is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen D. Hines, New Sewickley Twp., and Kathy and Gary Rose, North Canton, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Beagle, Midland; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa, Melanie, Shelley, Ivy, Traci and Kelly; and five great-grandchildren, Wesley, Kelsi, Collin, Kendall and Kade.
Friends will be received Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.