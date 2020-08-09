1/1
MARY E. BERDINE
Mary E. Berdine

Beaver

Mary E. Berdine, 87, of Beaver, passed away on August 5, 2020.

Born on June 6, 1933, in Jackson Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Olive Sweeney. Mary was a member of Kent's Chapel in Brave Pa., and loved to babysit and do crafts.

Along with her parents, she also is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Berdine in 1969; two sons, Douglas Edwin and Alan Berdine; a grandson, Donald Berdine; a great-grandson, Levi Berdine; two sisters, Claire Rogers and Saranell Moore; three brothers, Ossie Wildman, Alan and Donald Sweeney and her best friend, Donna Corcoran.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Martha (Reynard) Steiner of Vanport; a step-granddaughter, Kristen Steiner and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per Mary's wishes no public visitation will be held.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
