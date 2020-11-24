1/1
MARY E. (THOMPSON) CHEWNING
Mary E. (Thompson) Chewning

Koppel

Mary E. (Thompson) Chewning, 61, of Koppel and formerly of Beaver Falls, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in UPMC Passavant, Cranberry Twp.

Born July 21, 1959, in Beaver Falls, was the daughter of the late Robert Arthur & Ethel Mae (Murdock) Thompson. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Dairy Queen in Beaver Falls and at Phil's Bar & Grill, Koppel. She was a social member of the IMBS, Koppel. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of over 12 years, whom she married April 26, 2008, David B. Chewning, Jr.; her children, Heather Anderson and fiancé, Morgan Manuel, Harmony, Pa. and James and Sharon Anderson, Washington, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Jade Chewning, New Brighton; grandchildren, Haley, Philip, J.B, Nick, Bradyn and Arianna; a great grandson, Zander; two brothers, Robert A. Thompson, Jr., Beaver Falls and William C. ( Ruth) Thompson, New Brighton and a sister, Nina I. Dripps, Beaver Falls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Raniol and Evadale C. Frazzini.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Private family only service will be held Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, https://beavercountyhumanesociety.org/

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
