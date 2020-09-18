1/1
Mary Eaton Chalmers
1933 - 2020
Mary Eaton Chalmers

Glen Osborne

Mary Eaton Chalmers, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home in Glen Osborne with family members by her side. She succumbed after a 7 year battle with a rare neurological disease called cortico­ basal degeneration.

Mary was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 20, 1933, to parents, Harry and Esther Quay Eaton, and soon afterward moved to Beaver, Pa., where Mary's great-great -grandfather, Matthew S. Quay, a noted Republican politician, had lived for a time. Mary's father died during her childhood, but Mary and her mother made their home on College Avenue. Mary attended Ft. McIntosh Elementary School and Beaver High School where she was noted for her intelligence, hard work and willingness to lend a helping hand. She was named class valedictorian. She then went to Geneva College where she received her Bachelor's degree in mathematics, then on to the University of Pittsburgh for her Master's in mathematics and PhD in Information Science. She taught mathematics at Geneva College and the Community College of Allegheny County and then went on to careers at US Steel and AT&T in computer programming.

Along the way she found time to marry her husband of 69 years, David G. Chalmers and produce three wonderful children, David M. (Ilene), Jack (Biz) and Amy (Denny). Then came five grandchildren, David J. and Arthur and their mother Susie, and Andrea, Brian and Jennifer. These in turn gave her eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Eli and Louisa, Zach and Luke, and Nolan, Bennett and Helena.

Mary was an avid reader all her life, encompassing a wide variety of authors and filling many bookcases in her home. She also enjoyed gardening, especially when exchanging plants with other gardener friends was involved. Walking was another pastime from hikes in various national parks, including a trek to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, to strolls around France, England and Spain, mostly with the Ramblers, a British walking group. Upon retiring in 1987, Mary and Dave embarked on several years of home remodeling, doing a number of houses; an emotionally satisfying but financially unrewarding effort.

The family want to thank At Home Senior Services in Coraopolis and the Amedisys Hospice in Butler for the compassion and kindness shown to Mary, especially during her last few difficult months.

Arrangements by COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. At this time there will be no visitation or funeral service.

A Memorial Service will be held at some future time to be determined.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
