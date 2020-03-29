|
|
Mary Elizabeth Anderson
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Mary Elizabeth Anderson, age 63, of Plum, died of natural causes on March 21, 2020, at peace, in her home surrounded by her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard of 39 years; her children, Kelly Sines (wife of Kenneth Sines), John Anderson (husband of Kaitlen Anderson) and Matt Anderson (and his girlfriend, Heather Toms); grandchildren, Adriana, Avery and Skyler Anderson; mother, Beverly Dobritz and sister, Deborah Spencer, as well as nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dogs, Daisy and Rex.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold "Pete" Dobritz. Mary was born in New Brighton on December 29, 1956, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and graduated from Beaver County Community College with a degree in Nursing and worked for forty plus years at the bedside in patient care.
A beloved wife, loving mother and proud grandmother, she married Richard in 1980. The couple dedicated themselves to providing their families and friends with all the support and love they could. As a nurse, she was the inspiration for her son, John and daughter, Kelly, who recently earned her Maters Degree in Nursing Education. Her involvement with the Boy Scouts of America aided both John and Matt as they earned the level of Eagle Scout. A lifelong Elvis fan, Mary enjoyed being with her family and spending time at camp.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
In lieu of flowers or visitations- donations can be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020