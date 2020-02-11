Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Wahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Wahl Obituary
Mary Elizabeth 'Liz' Wahl

Hopewell Township

Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Wahl, 101, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born June 25, 1918, in Marion, Va., and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alice (Aker) Holman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Wahl; two sons, Donald Wahl and Robert Crabtree; a daughter, Elizabeth Borham; and several brothers and sisters.

Liz is survived by two children, Carolyn Smith and Timothy and Lisa Wahl; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

At Liz's request there will not be any public visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Liz to the .

Arrangements are with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -