Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeMatteis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Christine DeMatteis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Christine DeMatteis Obituary
Mary Ellen Christine

DeMatteis

Hopewell Township

Our dearest mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary Ellen Christine DeMatteis, a devout Christian, was taken to heaven by Jesus Christ on March 14, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19, visitation has been cancelled and a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Thursday. Private interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -