1/1
MARY ELLEN MCCONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen McConnell

Darlington

Mary Ellen McConnell, 89, Darlington, passed away November 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 16, 1931, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late, Charles M. and Esther L. Paton Barber. She was a former registered nurse, having graduated from the Beaver Valley School of Nursing, New Brighton, and a graduate of Darlington Joint High School. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church, Darlington.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack A. McConnell. Also surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Jan and Brian Agnew, Hermitage Pa. and Diane L. McConnell, Beaver Falls; two sons and daughters-in-law, John A. and Chris McConnell Columbiana, Ohio, and James C. and Juliann McConnell, Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra McConnell; one brother, Bud Barber and one sister, Dorothy Altsman.

There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Saul, of the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church. Entombment will be in Beaver Mausoleum.

The family wishes contributions go to the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church, 719 Market St. Darlington, PA 16115.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved