Mary Ellen McConnellDarlingtonMary Ellen McConnell, 89, Darlington, passed away November 4, 2020, at her home.She was born February 16, 1931, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late, Charles M. and Esther L. Paton Barber. She was a former registered nurse, having graduated from the Beaver Valley School of Nursing, New Brighton, and a graduate of Darlington Joint High School. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church, Darlington.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack A. McConnell. Also surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Jan and Brian Agnew, Hermitage Pa. and Diane L. McConnell, Beaver Falls; two sons and daughters-in-law, John A. and Chris McConnell Columbiana, Ohio, and James C. and Juliann McConnell, Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra McConnell; one brother, Bud Barber and one sister, Dorothy Altsman.There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Saul, of the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church. Entombment will be in Beaver Mausoleum.The family wishes contributions go to the Mt. Pleasant Congregation Church, 719 Market St. Darlington, PA 16115.