1/
Mary Ellen Netzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Netzel

Sewickley

Mary Ellen Netzel, 66, of Sewickley, formerly of West Mifflin, died October 30, 2020.

She is the daughter of the late Edward "Buck" and Margaret (Hudosky) Conboy.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles J. Netzel III, for nearly 43 years, and her brother, Timothy Conboy.

Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Laura (Robert) Kahler; sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Netzel and Carol Phelps; brother-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Netzel Sr.; nieces, Carolyn (Sam) Wolf, Christine Kahler, Danielle (Brett) Sydenstricker, Ashley Phelps, and Hayley Netzel; nephews, Nathyn Netzel and Michael Netzel Jr.; and great-niece, Alice Jean Wolfe.

Mary Ellen was a member of St. John & Paul Parish where she was an active member of the choir, and board member of the AT&T Employees Federal Credit Union. She has a Bachelor of Science from Penn State, Pitt, and Geneva College, and was a retired chemist for Duquesne Light Co.

Friends received Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143. A funeral Mass will be held Monday 11 a.m. at St. John & Paul Church. Entombment following Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home, Duquesne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved