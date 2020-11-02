Mary Ellen Netzel



Sewickley



Mary Ellen Netzel, 66, of Sewickley, formerly of West Mifflin, died October 30, 2020.



She is the daughter of the late Edward "Buck" and Margaret (Hudosky) Conboy.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles J. Netzel III, for nearly 43 years, and her brother, Timothy Conboy.



Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Laura (Robert) Kahler; sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Netzel and Carol Phelps; brother-in-law, Michael (Kathy) Netzel Sr.; nieces, Carolyn (Sam) Wolf, Christine Kahler, Danielle (Brett) Sydenstricker, Ashley Phelps, and Hayley Netzel; nephews, Nathyn Netzel and Michael Netzel Jr.; and great-niece, Alice Jean Wolfe.



Mary Ellen was a member of St. John & Paul Parish where she was an active member of the choir, and board member of the AT&T Employees Federal Credit Union. She has a Bachelor of Science from Penn State, Pitt, and Geneva College, and was a retired chemist for Duquesne Light Co.



Friends received Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143. A funeral Mass will be held Monday 11 a.m. at St. John & Paul Church. Entombment following Allegheny County Memorial Park.



Arrangements by Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home, Duquesne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store