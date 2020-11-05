Sister Mary Evelyn Labik
Formerly of Ambridge
Sister Mary Evelyn Labik, 78, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 60 years, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, Pa.
Sister was born in Ambridge Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Leona (Kubicki) and Stanley Labik.
Sister served the Church and the Felician Community in the area of supportive works of the Congregation. She gave of herself to the students of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School (OLSH) for 15 years and a receptionist at St. Anne Home in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, for 27 years. In her service to community, Sister Evelyn also served as a kindergarten teacher, child care aide at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton and a nurse's aide to the sisters at St. Joseph Hall Infirmary in Coraopolis. Sister Evelyn gave of herself faithfully to community up to the time of her death. A week prior to her death, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died at the hospital.
Sister Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Stanley.
Sister is survived by her brother, Henry and sister-in-law, Debbie Labik; niece, Courtney (Ray) Barthelemy; as well as a great niece, Honour and great nephew, Brett. In addition, Sister Evelyn leaves behind approximately 1,200 Felician Sisters worldwide.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services are restricted to family members and the sisters. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. The SANVITO FUNERAL HOME IN CORAOPOLIS is handling funeral arrangements.
Donations may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund or a charity of choice
