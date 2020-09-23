Mary G. Villella
Fair Oaks
Mary G. Villella, 99, of Fair Oaks, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, in her home.
She was born April 24, 1921, in Motta Santa Lucia, Italy, to the late Sam and Mariangela (Blasco) Bevacqua. During World War II, she worked as an overhead crane operator for AM Byers Corporation. She married the love of her life George Villella on December 2, 1945, and started and raised her family in Ambridge and Fair Oaks. Mary was a longtime member of Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Ladies Guild and was actively involved in many parish functions. While her children were growing up, she was a member of the PTA. Her greatest passion in life next to her family was spending countless hours in her vegetable and flower garden. After her husband retired, Mary enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, Argentina and Italy.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were a son, Richard Villella and two sisters, Anita Lewis and Ida Bevacqua. She is survived by her three daughters, Margaret Slawianowski of Hopewell Twp., Rita (Randy) Bumgardner of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Gina (Kurt) Jensen of Sewickley; grandchildren, Michael "Slaw" Slawianowski of Baden, Lisa ( Nelson) Earley of Pittsburgh, Nicholas Jensen of White River Junction, Vt., and Dana Jensen of Whately, Mass.; great-granddaughter, Amelia Earley; a sister, Frances Rocco of Lusby, Md.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are being received on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time which includes family members. Kindly exit promptly after paying your respects to allow others the same privilege. Face masks and social distancing are required. Family and friends will meet Friday at Good Samaritan Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, PA 15003.
