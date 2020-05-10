Home

MARY JANE (HARMON) ANDERSON


1923 - 2020
Mary Jane (Harmon) Anderson passed away on May 6, 2020, at age 96. Mary Jane was born August 10, 1923, in Stowe Township, the daughter of the late Howard Scott and Mary Ann Harmon. She was Protestant by faith. She worked at Marian's Dress Shop and the Pittsburgh Mercantile for many years.

Mary Jane was married for 70 years to a wonderful husband, George E. Anderson who passed away December 10, 2012.

Surviving are her daughter, Patty (Jim) Pursley and son, Jeff Anderson, all of Hopewell Township; two grandchildren, Pammy (Nate) Richardson and Jimmy (Renee) Pursley; two great grandchildren, Ty Richardson and Marissa (Rushe) Shell; sister, Lois Allen of West Virginia; many nieces, nephews and three great, great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Edward and Paul Harmon.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and all services will be private. She wished to thank her son for all his loving care after his father passed and he became her primary caregiver. In addition, she wished to thank her beloved caregivers and the kindness and support of Catholic (Pinnacle) Hospice.

A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.

jeffersonmemorial.biz

JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
