Mary Jane Crow Reed CourtwrightGeorgetownMary Jane Crow Reed Courtwright, 87, of Georgetown (Hanover Twp.) died unexpectedly Saturday evening at Heritage Valley Beaver.Born September 8, 1933, in Oakdale, she was a daughter of the late Wilber and Hazel (Lance) Crow. A home maker, Mary Jane had also worked as a Tupperware Sales Lady, a job she was very proud of, and also as a waitress. She was a member of the Hookstown Free Methodist Church and the Ladies Society of the church. She was well known for her delicious homemade buns that were served at numerous funeral luncheons and other local events.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Boyd Courtwright on July 24, 2011; her brothers, John and Harold 'Deed" Crow and two sisters, Alice Duncan and Marie Tressler.Surviving are her children, Kevin H. Reed of East Liverpool and his children, Lauren, Andrew and Kevin; Margene Reed of Georgetown and her children, Joplin and Danielle; Esther Koehler of Midland and her children, David, John, Stephen and Thomas and Helen and her husband, Lynn Hall of Hookstown and their children, Bruce and Brian; a son by heart, Don Doughty of Frankfort Springs; a stepdaughter and dear friend, Cindy (Ed) Hughes of Clinton; seven great grandchildren, Brianna, Ava, Colton, David, Mariah, Cory and Everett and a great great granddaughter, Mia.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where her service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Her pastor and friend the Rev. Wilmer J. Olszewski of the Hookstown Free Methodist Church will officiate.She will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery Georgetown.Due to COVID 19 the family asks that visits are brief; masks are worn and to practice social distancing.