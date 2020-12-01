1/1
MARY JANE (MJ) HARTGE
Mary Jane (MJ) Hartge

Economy

Mary Jane (MJ) Hartge, 80, of Economy (formerly of Somerset County), departed this life on November 28, 2020.

She was born on September 4, 1940, in Johnsburg, Pa., the youngest daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie (Brick) Emerick.

MJ was a devoted wife, mom and Guggy to her family. She loved spending time with her family and preparing delicious meals.

Her favorite things included cats, reading, visiting her second home in Johnsburg and Pizza Hut Pizza. She was an active member of Rehoboth Lutheran Church.

She leaves behind her three children, James (Lori) Hartge, Daugherty Township, Lori (Scott) Shoup, Economy and Heidi (Lori) Hartge, Economy; five grandchildren, Amanda Hartge (Brandon Gaydosh), Nathan (Steph) Shoup, Ashley (Zack) Fetchin and Joshua and Jacob Shoup; three great grandchildren, Dallas James Kline, Blakely Paige Fetchin and Laynee Jane Gaydosh. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Hilda Colflesh and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Albert J Hartge. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Jr, James, Rose (Gormer), Viola (Bolden), Betty (Ludy) and John; her in-laws, Edward and Olga Hartge and step mother-in-law, Anna (Klink) Hartge.

There will be no public visitation due to COVID restrictions. A memorial service will be held for family and friends when the restrictions are lifted. Funeral arrangements are being handled by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (724-772-8800). The Reverend Susan Irons of Rehoboth will conduct the private ceremony with interment at Rehoboth Cemetery.

MJ had been a resident of Concordia at the Villa St. Joseph for four years. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff who lovingly cared for our mom while COVID kept us away.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Rehoboth Lutheran Memorial Fund, 2800 Conway Wallrose Road, Baden or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
