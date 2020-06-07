Mary Jane Vandergrift
Mary Jane Vandergrift

Center Township

Mary Jane Vandergrift, 73, of Center Township (Monaca), was reunited with her loved ones on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born on February 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Fred E. and Charlotte (Henderson) Shannon. She was a member of the first graduating class at Center High School in 1965 and later studied at Robert Morris College. She was a proud grandmother of ten who were the most important part of her life and enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Mary Jane was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Sean Vandergrift of Hopewell Township, Kirsten Novello of Latrobe, and Rachel (Ian) McDermott of Virginia; three sisters, Nancy Steele, Doris Forse, and Barbara Alger; and a brother, Stanley "Bob" (Mary Beth) Shannon; ten grandchildren, Logan, Cody, Bo, Shannon, Ivy, Merry, Riley, Violet, Alice and Sunny; plus many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Wilkinson, and a brother, Fred Shannon.

A memorial service will be held at her church at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Mary Jane's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Monaca, 1301 Indiana Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
