Mary Kathryn Moore
Darlington
Mary Kathryn Moore, 97, of Darlington, Pa., formerly Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born March 16, 1923, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late George E. and Anna C. Yezek Finfrock. Mary was a member of the Church of God, a 1941 graduate of Ramsay High School, Mt. Pleasant and a 1977 graduate of Westmoreland County Community College, earning an Associate Degree in Business Management. Mary began her employment with the Mt. Pleasant Area School as a secretary and then promoted to the payroll administrator for the district, retiring in 1985 after 20 years of service. Mary's memberships include, Mt. Pleasant Area School Employees Federal Credit Union Board Member; various organizations in the church including the Young At Heart group; a 50 year board member of YMCA, and upon the closing of the facility in Scottdale, helped with the fundraising to establish the Scottdale Pool, where she volunteered six days a week for four years. She loved tole painting, crafts and swimming.
Surviving are her children, Sherry Straight (Stanley) of Darlington and Carmelita Irwing (Stephen) of Acme; grandsons, Craig Straight (Lisa) and Jason Straight (Jolene); also her devoted cherished friend and caregiver, Marian Hollibaugh.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, John J. DiMichele; second husband, Paul T. Moore; a grandson, Brian D.Straight and a sister, Georgeanna
The family would like to extend special thanks to her nurse of four years, Andrea Gray. Also, our sincerest gratitude to Vitas Hospice nurses, Amy, Jamie, and her aid and "neighbor" Danene Leasher for their loving compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance PO Box 32141 New York, NY 10087 or online at www.ocrahope.org/donate
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE 730 W. Main Street Mt. Pleasant and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dale Regner officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Richard Rega, funeral director.