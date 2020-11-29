1/1
Mary Lee Woolley
Mary Lee Woolley

Formerly of Beaver

Mary Lee Woolley, formerly of Beaver, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at Westminster Suncoast in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the age of 89.

The daughter of Charles A. and Mary Emma Turner, Mary Lee was born December 13, 1930, and grew up in Ellwood City and Rochester, Pa. She graduated from Rochester High School, received her bachelor's degree at Geneva College and her master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh. Mary Lee taught English at Rochester High School and loved being in charge of the stage crew in their yearly musicals. She attended what is now Faith Community United Methodist Church in Rochester for many years.

Mary Lee is predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Woolley. They were married for 62 years.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara Young (Wayne) of Darlington, Pa., and Debbi Buckenheimer of Tampa, Fla. and three grandsons, Philip Young of Darlington, Pa., Bradley Buckenheimer of Tallahassee, Fla., and Bryan Buckenheimer of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
