|
|
Mary Lou Black (nee Hamilton)
New Sewickley Township
Mary Lou Black (nee Hamilton) passed into the presence of the Lord she loved on March 6, 2020, her 90th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Black in 2007; parents, Floyd and Mary Hamilton; parents-in-law, John and Gertrude Black and siblings, Jane Jackson, Helen Edwards and James Hamilton.
She is survived by children, Darlene (Jerry) Sevin, Donna (Serge) Duss, Paul (Marilyn) Black and Patty (Tom) Horn. Her memory is cherished by grandchildren, Mindy (Stan) Smith, Christopher Sevin, Matthew (Leslie) Duss, Brian Duss, Douglas Black, Lori (David) Pauloski, Tyler (Jenny) Horn and Timothy (Emily) Horn. She adored and was adored by great-grandchildren Allaryn and Connor Smith, Ana and Nadja Duss, Harley and Cooper Pauloski, Avery and Camden Black, Wes and Jack Horn and Ellie Lou Horn. She will be sorely missed by siblings, Martha Black, Mildred Steineke, John and Alice Hamilton, Paul Hamilton and Alice Thompson along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and church and community friends.
Mary Lou's greatest love was spending time with her family and dear friends; sharing stories of "growing up on the farm"; of the joy she found in raising two sets of twins and of God's faithfulness throughout her life. She also took pride in her nursing career in med-surg, obstetrics and dialysis. She was a faithful member of LifePointe Alliance Church.
Visitation will be held at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum) on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, there will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars, PA 16046. A shared meal for family and friends will be served at the church. Private interment will be held on a future date at the Sylvania Hills Cemetery.
The family expresses gratitude to LifePointe Church and Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care through Mary Lou's courageous battle with lymphoma.
Online Condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020