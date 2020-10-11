Mary Lou Krosovic
Ellwood City
Mary Lou Krosovic, 86, of Ellwood City, formerly of Wampum, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Haven Nursing Home in New Castle.
Born November 21, 1933, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Tilda Petti Santelli. She was married to Robert A. Krosovic who passed away in 2001.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Wampum High School. She retired from Geneva College in 1994 following 24 years as a secretary. She was a member of the former St. Monica's and current member of Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City. Mary Lou was a member of the Wampum Women's Club and the Chewton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Krosovic; grandson, Alex Krosovic; sister, Angela Kosior; and brother, James (Donna) Santelli, all of Ellwood City; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Family and friends will be received at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum, on Monday, October 12 from 5 p.m. until the time of the Blessing service at 8 p.m. The Rev. Father Mark Thomas of Holy Redeemer Church will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Assumption Mausoleum at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
