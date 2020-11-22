1/1
MARY LOU SPADE
Mary Lou Spade

Formerly of New Brighton

Mary Lou Spade, age 88, formerly of New Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Mary Lou was born November 2, 1932, to the late Lotus Lawrence and Mae Belle (Higby) Radcliff.

She is survived by her loving children, Debbie (Charles) Zarillo, Rochester, Pa, Randy (Mimi) Spade, New Brighton, Pa., Gale, Jr. (Betty), Spade, Walden, N.Y. and Jodi (Mark) Allison, Edgemoor, S.C. Mary Lou also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and her loving brother, Robert "Bob" Radcliff along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was a member of the Nazarene Church of New Brighton and enjoyed playing bingo, camping, bowling, bus trips, watching Pirate games and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gale, Sr.; three sisters, Lena Texter, Eva Fedyski and Shirley Rosepink and four brothers, Clair (Bus), Daniel (Punk), James (Jim) and Raymond (Jack) Radcliff.

A visitation for Mary Lou will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing is required.

A private service will be held for the immediate family on Monday morning.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
