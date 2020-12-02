Mary Louis CorsoAmbridgeMary Louise Corso, of Ambridge, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Providence Care Center, at the age of 101.She was born on September 1, 1919, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Dominic and Mary (Cola) Marino.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times.Arrangements are entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.