Mary Louis Corso
1919 - 2020
Mary Louis Corso

Ambridge

Mary Louise Corso, of Ambridge, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Providence Care Center, at the age of 101.

She was born on September 1, 1919, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Dominic and Mary (Cola) Marino.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times.

Arrangements are entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Good Samaritan Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
