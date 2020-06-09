MARY LOUISE (DAVIS) DEAN
Mary Louise (Davis) Dean

Beaver Falls

Mary Louise (Davis) Dean, age 100, of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lester Edward Dean.

She is survived by loving children, Martha Hoegle (the late John) of Beaver and Ron Dean of Beaver Falls; grandchildren Elizabeth Tudor (Scott) of Beaver Falls, Gregory Hoegle of Barstow, Calif., Jonathan Hoegle of Beaver, and Kevin Hoegle of Bridgewater; great grandchildren, Tyler Makray of Aliquippa, Emily Tudor of Beaver Falls, Josh Paniagua of Las Vegas, Nev. and Stephanie Paniagua of Barstow, Calif., Michael Hoegle of Barstow, Calif. and Liam and Sophia Hoegle of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; great great-grandchildren, Jude Luevano of El Paso, Texas, Isabelle Rodriguez of Las Vegas, Nev., Amina Paniagua of Las Vegas, Nev. and Clarissa Martinez of Barstow, Calif. and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

Mrs. Dean was a devoted member of Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 87 years and served on many church committees. She was a member of Mothers' Club and an Assistant Leader for the Girl Scouts. A selfless person who always helped others, she was always cooking, baking and canning, and was known for her peanut butter fudge. A life-long dog lover, she especially loved "Rags", her childhood terrier.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, 2000 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Online condolences may be offered at Saul-Gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
