Mary Louise Del (Montini) Greco
Mary Louise (Montini)

Del Greco

Aliquippa

Mary Louise (Montini) Del Greco, 91, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020.

She was born July 15, 1929, in Aliquippa, to the late Domenic and Josephine Montini. A 1947 graduate of Aliquippa High School, Mary was a lifelong resident of Aliquippa and member of St. Titus Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and its former chapter of Catholic Daughters of America.

Home and family were the center of Mary's life as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was an exceptional cook and baker and loved nothing more than feeding a house full of family and friends, or simply sharing a meal with family. Mary was also an avid reader and gardener, especially finding pleasure in planting and nurturing her flower garden.

We are grateful for the strength, wisdom, warmth, and caring that she shared and will always remember her gentle smile and generous spirit. We are thankful, with all our hearts, for all the love in hers.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph; her dear son, Michael; her brother, Jerry Montini; brother-in-law, John Babich; and son-in-law, Robert Grine.

She leaves behind her children, daughter, JoAnne Grine; sons, Robert (Patricia) Del Greco and Joseph (Vicki) Del Greco; and daughter, Paula (Charles) Kosinski. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jay (Kelly), Ryan (Cindy), and Mari Del Greco, Domenic (Kate) Del Greco, and Christian Kosinski, and great-grandson, Soren Del Greco, along with sister-in-law, Marie Babich, and several nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to convey its gratitude to the staff at Elmcroft of Chippewa's Memory Care unit and Gateway Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care, as they provided great comfort and support to us and to our dear mother. As per Mary's wishes and due to COVID19 restrictions a private service was held for family with a future memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/pa or, in honor of her love of children, to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation at www.givetochildrens.org.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
