Mary Louise 'Suffie' Forristall
Formerly of Ohioville
With deep sadness we announce the death of Mary Louise "Suffie" Forristall (née, Suffoletta), of Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from renal failure following a lengthy period of declining health.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the KRAEER - BECKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com for details and a link to the livestream.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.