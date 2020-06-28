Mary Louise "Suffie" Forristall
Mary Louise 'Suffie' Forristall

Formerly of Ohioville

With deep sadness we announce the death of Mary Louise "Suffie" Forristall (née, Suffoletta), of Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from renal failure following a lengthy period of declining health.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the KRAEER - BECKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com for details and a link to the livestream.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center -- A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com for details and a link to the livestream.
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home & Cremation Center
217 E Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 427-5544
