Mary Louise Phillips
New Sewickley Township
Mary Louise Phillips went home in the loving arms of the Lord on November 16, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was born in New Sewickley Twp., on December 24, 1926, a daughter of the late James and Alice (Veazey) Phillips.
Mary never married, but lived a Godly, selfless and fulfilling life as a caring sister, loving aunt and a friend to many. Her sparkling eyes, peaceful smile and gentle words, invited all to celebrate life. She enjoyed spending time with her sister, Alice, traveling together. She also loved her church, St. Felix Parish in Freedom, where she was a devoted member for many years. She will be deeply missed and will always be cherished.
Mary is survived by her sister, Alice Phillips; nieces and nephew, Carol (Roland) McClinton, Donna Peck and John Phillips and great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Harry.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 502 Adams St.
A private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Following the CDC guidelines, masks are required.
The family would like to thank the staff of Gateway Hospice and Elmcroft Senior Living in Chippewa for the care given to Mary.