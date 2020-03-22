Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Felgar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Felgar


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Felgar Obituary
Mary M. Felgar

Hopewell Township

Mary M. Felgar, 85, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

She was the beloved mother of Brenda (Kenneth) Drake, Dean (Jeanette) Felgar, and Christine Bellock. She also leaves behind many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with private burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -