Mary M. Felgar
Hopewell Township
Mary M. Felgar, 85, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
She was the beloved mother of Brenda (Kenneth) Drake, Dean (Jeanette) Felgar, and Christine Bellock. She also leaves behind many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with private burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020