WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Service
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
Mary M. Pagani Obituary
Mary M. Pagani

Rochester Township

Mary M. Pagani, age 91, of Rochester Township, passed away May 26, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Assunta Nocera. She was a homemaker and housewife. Mary was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester, and a member of the Christian Mothers. Mary loved taking care of her family and she was well known for her meatballs, sauce, and wedding soup. After all of her children were out on their own, Mary's passion became bingo, and going to Mountaineer Park with her friends, Frannie and Helen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy V. Pagani in 2017; a sister, Margaret Burja; and a brother, Pete Nocera.

She loved her family to the fullest. She has left behind one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Dale Linkenheimer; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael, Ronald and Kim, and Robert and Lisa; nine grandchildren, Jeff and his wife Meghan, Tim, Emily, Ron Jr. and his wife Michelle, Justin, Jonathan, Melissa, Angelo, and Maria; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Benjamin, Audrey Burja, and Carter; a sister-in-law, Virginia Nocera; special nephews, Frankie and Johnnie Burja; and a special niece, Joni Burja; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic restrictions, friends and family, who are invited due to the limit of 25, will be received Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday 12 to 1 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver Falls.

The family wishes contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

The family wishes to thank the staff of caregivers, Renee, Kathy, Lisa, and Lindze, and the Grane Hospice, Carol, Candace, Neil, and Maria for the care and comfort given to our mother.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 27, 2020
