Mary M. Ricciardi
Mary M.

Ricciardi

Formerly of

Rochester Township

Mary M. Ricciardi, 95, formerly of Rochester Twp., passed away on September 4, 2020, in Providence Care Center.

She was born in East Rochester on August 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Adam and Ann (Palakovich) Hodnick. Mary retired from Verizon where she was employed for 30 plus years as a telephone operator. She was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 85.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Ricciardi; her siblings, Adam Hodnick, Paul (Mary) Hodnick, Ann (John) Silipigni, and Dolores Hodnick; and a brother-in-law, John Moehrle.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Richard Bittner, Monaca: two beloved grandchildren, Joseph (Wendy) Bittner, Brighton Twp., and Dr. Jamie (Dan) Summers, Rochester Twp.; two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Nathan Summers; a sister, Betty Jane Moehrle, Las Vegas, Nev.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish.

Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
