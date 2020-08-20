1/
MARY PAULA HOTTENFELLER
Mary Paula Hottenfeller

Aliquippa

Mary Paula Hottenfeller, 72, of Aliquippa, passed away on August 17, 2020.

She was born March 14, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of late Florence Regan.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Paul Regan and her sister-in-law, Beverly Zaborowski.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Hottenfeller; six children, Louis, Micheal, William (Joy), Steven (Michelle), James (Danielle), and Amy Hottenfeller; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jack), Matthew, Brandon, Alica, Gabriella, Andrew, Ryan (Brittney), Janelle, Steven Jr., Nicholas, Brian, Sarah, and Emma and one great grandson, Elijah.

A memorial picnic and balloon release will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Brady's Run Park Pavilion #3.

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
