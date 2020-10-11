Mary Rolya
Midland
Mary Rolya, 94, of Midland, passed away on October 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born on February 21, 1926, in Atlasburg, Pa., to the late George and Mary Harvey, she was a faithful member of St. Blaise Roman Catholic Parish. Mary was an avid reader, loved playing on her IPad, and enjoyed most spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Rolya (1962), and a brother, Michael Harvey.
She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Shirley Massison of Grand Junction, Colo., and Donna (Dana Riggs) Smith, of Gibsonia, Pa.; brothers, John, Junior, and Joseph Harvey; sister, Susan Harvey; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, with her seventh great-grandchild due to arrive in March; and her grand-dog, Chloe.
Friends will be received on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Blaise Roman Catholic Parish, 772 Ohio Avenue, Midland, PA 15059. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
.
Interment to follow at Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Avella, Pa.