Mary Rose SalvatiHopewell TownshipMary Rose Salvati, 96, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.She was born on February 18, 1924, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Serafino and Anatolia (Refice) Simoni. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mary was a retired bus aide with the Hopewell Area School District.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Salvati; four brothers, Richard Simoni, Arnold Simoni, Emilio Simoni and Dundee Simoni and three sisters, Antoinette Dannibale, Nellie Deutsch and Alice Hamilton.She is survived by two daughters, Carole Force and her husband, Tim, and Janet Conway; four grandchildren, Lisa Force, Christine (Brian) Hage, William (Melissa) Eckler and Melissa Eckler; six great grandchildren, Bella, Anthony and Vincent Hage, Giavana and Dominic Stickles and Lilly Eckler; a sister, Jeanne Sirko and a sister-in-law, Gladys Simoni. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank AHN Hospice and the nurses and aides for their compassionate care.A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and burial took place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa,