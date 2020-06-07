MARY ROSE SALVATI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rose Salvati

Hopewell Township

Mary Rose Salvati, 96, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

She was born on February 18, 1924, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Serafino and Anatolia (Refice) Simoni. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mary was a retired bus aide with the Hopewell Area School District.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Salvati; four brothers, Richard Simoni, Arnold Simoni, Emilio Simoni and Dundee Simoni and three sisters, Antoinette Dannibale, Nellie Deutsch and Alice Hamilton.

She is survived by two daughters, Carole Force and her husband, Tim, and Janet Conway; four grandchildren, Lisa Force, Christine (Brian) Hage, William (Melissa) Eckler and Melissa Eckler; six great grandchildren, Bella, Anthony and Vincent Hage, Giavana and Dominic Stickles and Lilly Eckler; a sister, Jeanne Sirko and a sister-in-law, Gladys Simoni. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank AHN Hospice and the nurses and aides for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and burial took place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa,

www.darrochfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved