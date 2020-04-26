Home

Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Mary Teresa Gilmore


1931 - 2020
Mary Teresa Gilmore Obituary
Mary Teresa

Gilmore

Formerly of

Brighton Township

Mary Teresa Gilmore, 88, formerly of Francis Farmer Apartments, Brighton Twp., having lived there for 25 years, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness.

Born July 17, 1931, in Koppel, she was a daughter of the late Charles Bon and Rosalie Harper. Mary was a long-time employee of the City Market Grocery Store, Beaver Falls, but will be fondly remembered by most as a loved foster grandmother at the McGuire Memorial Home, New Brighton. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, and crocheting; she made some amazing afghans! Playing cards and traveling were also two of her favorite pastimes. Mary was very outgoing and really enjoyed just talking with people.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, William Gilmore.

She will be greatly missed by her son, Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Gilmore, Moon Twp.; her daughter, Janet (William) Comby, Conway; a sister, Betty Book, Aliquippa; cherished grandsons, Johnathan and Michael Gilmore, both of Moon Twp.; and one niece and two nephews.

In light of current events, a private Blessing service was conducted, followed by interment at Beaver Cemetery. Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to the McGuire Memorial Foundation, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
