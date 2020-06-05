MaryAnn Dragoslovich
MaryAnn Dragoslovich

Center Township

MaryAnn Dragoslovich, 85, of Center Twp., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born December 29, 1934, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Petar and Anna (Calinger) Resanovich.

MaryAnn was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, and retired from Westinghouse with 15 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Dragoslovich in 1974; her loving companion of many years, George Bozic; a brother, Nick Resanovich and a sister, Madeline Drobac.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Nick Dragoslovich, and Mark and Luana Dragoslovich; three grandchildren, Mia (Scott) Petersen, Stephanie McKinney and Mark Dragoslovich; three great grandchildren, Christian, Gemma, and Cecilia, and her nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Aliquippa, PA. 15001, with Fr. Branislav Golic, officiating.

Private interment will follow in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aliquippa V.F.W.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
