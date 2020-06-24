MaryAnn (Olach) TuffieFormerly ofHopewell TownshipMaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie, 86, formerly of Hopewell Twp., went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020.She was born in Aliquippa on September 9, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kantancik) Olach. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Tuffie; daughter, Patricia (Tuffie) Roberts; sister, Josephine Matesic; brother-in-law, Vince Trombetta; and a niece, Lorraine Matesic.MaryAnn was a graduate of Hopewell High School. She worked at LTV Steel in the Tin Mill department and worked as a secretary for former state representative Nick Colafella.MaryAnn was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Lisa Tuffie, who lovingly took care of MaryAnn for the past few years; grandsons, Brandon Tuffie, James Owen and Staff Sergeant Joseph Tuffie and his wife Daelin; great-grandson, Aiden; granddaughters, Amanda Owen and Tayla (Roberts) Vaia; great-granddaughters, Alexis, Ahleah and Fae; a dear sister, Helen Trombetta; and many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.