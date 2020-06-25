MaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie
MaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie

Formerly of

Hopewell Township

MaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie, 86, formerly of Hopewell Twp., went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mastrofrancesco F H
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Titus Church
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
