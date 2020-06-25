MaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie



Formerly of



Hopewell Township



MaryAnn (Olach) Tuffie, 86, formerly of Hopewell Twp., went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020.



Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Cemetery.



