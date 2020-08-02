1/1
Maryanna M. Sesti
Maryanna M. Sesti

Baden

Maryanna M. Sesti, of Baden, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, age 93 and a day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Cecelia Surowiec; her husband, Samuel Francis Sesti Sr.; siblings, Anthony Surowiec, Steve Surowiec, Edward Surowiec, Joseph Surowiec, Cecilia Loedding and Stella Kudra.

Maryanna was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Baden American Legion and a member of the Christian Mothers at St. John the Baptist; Circle of Friends, Senior Citizen Center of Baden; St John the Baptist; Legion and Sweet Adeline Choirs. Her hobbies included baking pies, playing bingo and being a seamstress.

She was the beloved mother of Donna M. (Joseph Bartolo) Piccolo of Port Charlotte, Fla., Samuel F. (Janet) Sesti Jr. of Avalon and Susan E. (Glen) Spohn of Presto, Pa.; grandmother of Maggie Abbey, Danni (Jason Yahnke) Piccolo, Samuel F. Sesti III and Jonathan and Roxanne Reed; great grandmother of Michael Piccolo, Alex Marie and Sophia Jean Yahnke; sister of John (Rose) Surowiec, Walter (Bobbie) Surowiec , and Jenny Narbesky; sister-in-law to Wanda Surowiec and godmother to Paul Loedding, Sheila O'Grady and Douglas Surowiec.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).

Mass of Christian burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Baden, Tuesday at 10 AM. Burial Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
