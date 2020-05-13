Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
To be announced at a later date
Matthew G. Kunder

Matthew G. Kunder Obituary
Matthew G. Kunder

East Rochester

Matthew G. Kunder, 37, of East Rochester, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence.

Matthew is the son of Gary, Sr. and Deborah (Romer) Kunder.

He will be sadly missed by his parents; a brother, Gary Kunder, Jr.; his son, Xavier Kunder; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and George Bertram, and paternal grandparents, Nancy and Vince McDonald.

He loved art, reading, cooking, music, collecting comic books, graphic novels, and riding motorcycles with his father and brother and sharing all of these with his son, Xavier, who was the love of his life.

There will be no viewing or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 13, 2020
