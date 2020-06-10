Matthew James Kesow
Matthew James Kesow

Hopewell Township

Matthew James Kesow, 30, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born October 26, 1989, in Beaver, he was the son of Patricia (Swain) Kesow of Hopewell Twp. and the late Michael Kesow.

Matt was a 2007 graduate of Hopewell High School and attended CCBC, where he received an associate's degree in Criminal Justice, making the Dean's List twice. Matt was a loving, beautiful soul who adored his family. His pride, joy and greatest love was his 7 year old son Kellan. The sun set and rose on his Kellan. Matt had a heart of gold and never said an unkind word about anyone. Please pray for our family and Matt through this painful, difficult time. He has now joined his Dad in heaven.

In addition to his mother, Patricia, he is survived by a brother, Michael Kesow; his girlfriend, Courtney Huntley and their son Kellan; his grandmother, Josephine Kesow; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Honoring Matt's wishes all services will be private.

TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, is handling arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
