Mattie Elizabeth Ulizio
Cincinnati, Ohio
Mattie Elizabeth Ulizio, 5 month old angel, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Born April 5, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of Paulina Rudie Ulizio.
Mattie was such a happy baby. Her constant and contagious smile defined her little personality. She was such a brave and strong girl who endured pain and suffering with grace.
She will be so deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace little Mattie.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are her grandmother, Victoria Ulizio; her great-grandparents, Rose and Tom Becek, Diane Ulizio, and Ron Grossi; her uncle, Nolan Ulizio; great-aunt, Elizabeth Becek and Rachael Gaydosh; great-uncle, Ron Grossi; her cousin, Santino; and her godmother, Maria.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Matthew Ulizio; her great-grandfather, John "Junior" Ulizio; and her great-grandmother, Mary Anne Grossi.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com