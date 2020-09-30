1/1
Maude Lansberry
Maude Lansberry

Economy

Maude Lansberry, 85, of Economy, went to join her husband and daughter in Heaven on September 28, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Susanna Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. "Dick" Lansberry Sr., and a daughter, Treva Sue Lansberry.

She is survived by her three children, Margaret J. Lansberry-Zickefoose, Mary Lou (Lee Jr.) Parrish, and Richard Lansberry Jr., and many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She retired from Phoenix Glass and Anchor-Hocking, and she was a "totally awesome" wife, mom, and grandma.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., David M. Alvarez, Supervisor, 901 First Ave., Conway, (724-869-7700). Additional visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
