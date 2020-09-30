Maude Lansberry



Economy



Maude Lansberry, 85, of Economy, went to join her husband and daughter in Heaven on September 28, 2020.



She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Susanna Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. "Dick" Lansberry Sr., and a daughter, Treva Sue Lansberry.



She is survived by her three children, Margaret J. Lansberry-Zickefoose, Mary Lou (Lee Jr.) Parrish, and Richard Lansberry Jr., and many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



She retired from Phoenix Glass and Anchor-Hocking, and she was a "totally awesome" wife, mom, and grandma.



Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., David M. Alvarez, Supervisor, 901 First Ave., Conway, (724-869-7700). Additional visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Poland Funeral Home Inc.



