D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300

Maureen Ann Doyle

Maureen Ann Doyle Obituary
Maureen Ann Doyle

Midland

Maureen Ann Doyle, 57, of Midland, died March 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born June 18, 1962, in Rochester, Pa., the daughter of Ann Fitzmaurice Doyle and the late Leo F. Doyle. A graduate of Quigley Catholic High School, she was an administrative assistant. She was a member of Saint Blaise Parish Family, Midland.

Maureen leaves behind her cherished mother, Ann; brothers and sister-in-law, Dan and Heather Doyle, Midland, and Gary Doyle, Conneaut Lake, Pa.; and niece and nephews, Brianna, Daniel and Kallen Doyle.

Friends are invited to celebrate her life Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be in Saint Blaise Parish Family with the Rev. Fr. Kim Schreck as celebrant. Interment will take place at a later time.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
