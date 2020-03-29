|
Melinda Alyce Heibert
Hopewell Township
Melinda Alyce Heibert, 33, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born on October 22, 1986, in Beaver, Pa., a daughter of Glenda (Foeks) Heibert and the late Charles G. Heibert. Melinda was a member of Riverdale Presbyterian Church. She was active in the LEAP Program through McGuire Home and she enjoyed listening to Christian music.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her half brother, Jesse Heibert, and her maternal grandfather, Dale Foeks.
In addition to her mother, Melinda is survived by her maternal grandmother, Mabel Foeks; three half brothers, Tom Osborn and his wife Ruth, C. Gregory Heibert and his wife Linda, and Christopher Heibert; and three half sisters, Angela Alfonso, Bonnie Shupp and her husband Joe, and Melissa Burnfield. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Trish, Kristin, and Klara. They would also like to thank the staff at Gallagher Home Health as well as the staff of the LEAP Program, McGuire Home.
Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a private interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.
A celebration of Melinda's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverdale Presbyterian Church, 1555 Brodhead Road, Moon Twp., PA 15108 or to McGuire Memorial Foundation, 200 N. Mercer Avenue, P.O. Box 48, New Brighton, PA 15066.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020