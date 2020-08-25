Melvern
Manning
'Mickey' McNear
Rochester
Melvern Manning 'Mickey' McNear, age 82, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Melvern was born May 17, 1938, to the late Harry Clinton and Lena Gertrude (Hawk) McNear. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family that included six brothers and five sisters.
He was a loving father to four sons, Douglas K. (Cindi) McNear, Mark A. (Karen) McNear, Dennis P. (Tammy) McNear and Glen A. McNear; loving grandfather to Jessica L. McNear and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was employed at Interstate Amesite, Monaca and belonged to Labors International Union Local #833 of New Brighton. He had a passion for painting and was a jack of all trades. He loved the outdoors and was a very avid hunter and fisherman all his life. His favorite hangout was the Hot Dog Shoppe in Rochester where he met with his friends, had a great sense of humor and was a very kind and loving man. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Friends will be received Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
