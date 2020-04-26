|
|
Melvin Clipper
Formerly of Aliquippa
Melvin Clipper, 82, of Capistrano Beach, California, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in his home.
Mr. Clipper was born on November 26, 1937, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to the late Rade and Mary (Posmoga) Clipper. Melvin was an Aliquippa High School graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran. After moving to Southern California in 1960, he enjoyed a successful career in real estate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lila Liberthal and sisters, Bess Dokmanovich, Martha Peretich, and Zorie Miller.
He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, a stepdaughter, step-granddaughters and dear friends. Mel will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020