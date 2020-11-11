Melvin L. ByrdChippewa TownshipMelvin L. Byrd, 71, of Chippewa Township, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Melvin was born September 24, 1949.He is survived by his of wife of 46 years, Michelle "Shelly" Bryd; loving children, Marty and Sara Bryd; brother, Thomas, James, Kathy (Jeff) Clark and David (Debbie) Bryd.He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Monaca.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Anna (Powell) Bryd.Friends will be received Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).