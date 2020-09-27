1/1
Melvin R. Roush
1938 - 2020
Melvin R. Roush

Rochester

Melvin R. Roush, 81, of Rochester, passed away on September 24, 2020.

Born October 23, 1938, in New Brighton, Pa., he was the son of the late G. John and Nellie (Null) Roush. He was a graduate of New Brighton High School and Geneva College. He has resided in Rochester since 1984 and was an elementary teacher at Seneca Valley for 35 years. Mel enjoyed writing and was the editor of the Lighthouse Lutheran newsletter, "The Beacon", where he was a charter member. He also enjoyed photography and was a former member of the New Brighton Historical Society.

Mel is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Lois (Howe) Roush; sister, Jeanne (Roush) Braun Dinello; niece, Tammy Frochio; a nephew, Larry Braun; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Roush.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 510 3rd Ave., Freedom, PA 15042. Pastor Dennis Whalen officiating. Masks are mandatory for visitation and service in the church.

Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Daugherty Twp.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 510 3rd Ave., Freedom, PA 15042.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
