In Loving Memory of

Michael A. "Bear" Adams

February 25, 1953 - October 28, 2019

It has been a year that you rest in the

arms of the angels. We think about

you always. You have never been

forgotten and you never will. We

hold you close within our hearts and

there you will remain. To walk and

guide us through our lives until we

meet again.

Dearly Loved and Sadly Missed by

wife Donna, daughter Jamie,

granddaughter Talia, sister Nancy

and brother-in-law Dave

