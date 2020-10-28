1/1
Michael A. "Bear" Adams
{ "" }
Michael A. "Bear" Adams
February 25, 1953 - October 28, 2019
It has been a year that you rest in the
arms of the angels. We think about
you always. You have never been
forgotten and you never will. We
hold you close within our hearts and
there you will remain. To walk and
guide us through our lives until we
meet again.
Dearly Loved and Sadly Missed by
wife Donna, daughter Jamie,
granddaughter Talia, sister Nancy
and brother-in-law Dave

Published in The Beaver County Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27, 2020.
