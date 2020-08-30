1/
Michael A. Chulak
Michael A. Chulak

Chippewa Township

Michael A. Chulak, 74, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Franciscan Manor where he resided.

Mike was born in Beaver Falls on December 12, 1945, to the late Michael Emil and Mary Sylvia (Pobiedzinski) Chulak. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1963. After graduation he served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mike was Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local # 47 retiree and a member of the Veterans of World War II, West Mayfield.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Louise Chulak, Chippewa Township and Christine Ann Chulak, Brighton Township.

A graveside Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Grandview Cemetery, where he will be interred.

Military honors will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America # 862, Rochester.

Arrangements by the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
