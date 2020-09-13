Michael 'Mikey' Aaron Schmitt



Conway



Michael "Mikey" Aaron Schmitt, 39, of Conway, passed away surrounded by his family on September 8, 2020.



He was the son of Victoria (Slater) and the late Phillip Schmitt.



He was a graduate of Freedom High school class of 1999, played football for Robert Morris College, and was an avid sports fan. Mikey was always known to have a smile on his face.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cornelius (Bud) and Barbara Slater.



He is survived by his siblings, Jennifer (Fred) Tomaro, Phyllis (Jeff) Szymanski, and Phillip "PJ" (Amanda Felkey) Schmitt; a very special nephew, Evan; the Curcio Family (Big Randy, Beth, Little Randy, Kimmey, Coulter, and Kayden); and many cousins and friends.



Services were private.



Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Supervisor David M. Alvarez.



