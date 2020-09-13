1/1
Michael Aaron "Mikey" Schmitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael 'Mikey' Aaron Schmitt

Conway

Michael "Mikey" Aaron Schmitt, 39, of Conway, passed away surrounded by his family on September 8, 2020.

He was the son of Victoria (Slater) and the late Phillip Schmitt.

He was a graduate of Freedom High school class of 1999, played football for Robert Morris College, and was an avid sports fan. Mikey was always known to have a smile on his face.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cornelius (Bud) and Barbara Slater.

He is survived by his siblings, Jennifer (Fred) Tomaro, Phyllis (Jeff) Szymanski, and Phillip "PJ" (Amanda Felkey) Schmitt; a very special nephew, Evan; the Curcio Family (Big Randy, Beth, Little Randy, Kimmey, Coulter, and Kayden); and many cousins and friends.

Services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., Supervisor David M. Alvarez.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved